BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed in the case of four 12-year-old girls who say they were illegally strip-searched by a school nurse in upstate New York.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said Thursday that he has reviewed state and local police investigations and agrees no charges are warranted against Binghamton School District personnel.

In January, the four girls claimed they were humiliated by being searched for drugs. Their parents filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the district last month. It claims racial bias caused school officials to interpret the girls’ playful behavior as suspicious.

The case sparked community protests. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for state police and the Department of Education to investigate.

School officials say the girls were evaluated but not strip searched.

