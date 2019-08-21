CLEVELAND — Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer has been charged with attempted kidnapping for trying to entice a 12-year-old girl who was waiting for a school bus.

Thirty-four-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa (nee-wuh-TEE’-wuh) was arrested Tuesday by Euclid police.

Court records show Nhiwatiwa was indicted Wednesday on charges that include attempted kidnapping, child enticement, indecent exposure, pandering obscenity involving a minor, assault and endangering children.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Prosecutor’s Office says the Aug. 16 encounter began with Nhiwatiwa asking the girl if she wanted a ride while she was waiting for a bus in a Cleveland suburb.

Court records don’t indicate whether Nhiwatiwa has an attorney. He’s in custody with an arraignment scheduled for Monday.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

