Prosecutors say Bahena Rivera, a dairy farm worker who was convicted in May of first-degree murder in the slaying, drove past Tibbetts while she was out for her daily run in Brooklyn, her hometown about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Iowa City, and that he thought she was attractive, approached her and killed her after she threatened to call police. They say he partially confessed during a lengthy interrogation a month later and led investigators to the cornfield where her body was found.