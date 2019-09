Vance urged a judge to reject Trump’s request for a temporary order blocking Vance’s subpoena for the records in a probe of payments made to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. He also asked U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to dismiss the lawsuit.

Vance said Trump was asserting the “remarkable proposition” that a sitting president not only enjoys blanket immunity from criminal prosecution, but also isn’t required to submit to any routine grand jury request for information about what he, his businesses or employees did before he took office.

“The law provides no such sweeping immunity,” the court papers said.

“Here, the question is not whether a state prosecutor can indict a sitting President,” the papers said. “Instead, the issue is whether a third party, having been duly served with a state grand jury subpoena seeking the books and records of a number of individuals and corporate entities, including those of the President, must comply with the subpoena.”

Trump’s lawyers have called the subpoena requests by Vance, a Democrat, a “bad faith effort to harass” Trump.

Trump’s lawyers say records shouldn’t be released until Trump leaves office.

