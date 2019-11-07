Allen said when Williams confronted Pheap about the hit-and-run, the two fought. She said evidence and statements show Pheap choked Williams, Pheap took Williams’ Taser and used it on him, and Williams returned fire.

Allen said the left-to-right bullet wound through Pheap’s back indicates he shielded himself.

Authorities found cocaine in Pheap’s system.

The mayor’s office says Williams remains on administrative leave. An internal affairs investigation is forthcoming.

