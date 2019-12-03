Authorities say shots were fired at McClain, Batoum-Bisse and two other officers as they were searching the house. A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled the home and was arrested a block away.
Police Chief James Craig has said the suspect may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.