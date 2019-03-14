NEW ORLEANS — The district attorney in New Orleans has turned to a federal appeals court in hopes of killing a lawsuit over his office’s use of phony subpoenas and alleged coercion of witnesses.

The suit against Leon Cannizzaro’s office was filed in 2017 by civil rights groups. Last month, a federal judge largely rejected a request to dismiss the suit. The judge agreed that prosecutors had immunity from some of the claims. But she allowed much of the suit to continue, saying some of the claims “shock the conscience.”

The lawsuit was filed after the online news outlet The Lens exposed prosecutors’ use of fake “subpoenas” that had not been approved by a judge. Cannizzaro said the practice ended in 2017.

His office filed its notice of appeal Tuesday.

