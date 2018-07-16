UNION CITY, N.J. — A fourth child has died following a New Jersey house fire that earlier claimed the lives of three youngsters and injured several other occupants and firefighters.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office announced early Monday that a critically injured 13-year-old boy had died.

Officials have previously said that Friday morning’s fire at a three-story home in Union City also killed two boys — ages 2 and 7 — and a 5-year-old girl. Another child and a woman remain hospitalized in critical condition, while a man is listed in stable condition.

Eight firefighters were treated at hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.

The Red Cross has reported helping 30 people from eight families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

