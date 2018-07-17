UNION CITY, N.J. — A fifth child has died from injuries sustained in a New Jersey house fire last week.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that 4-year-old Shamira Lopez has died.

Officials have previously said that Friday morning’s fire at a three-story home in Union City also killed three boys — 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada — and a 5-year-old girl, Mayli Wood.

A woman and a man injured in the fire are in stable condition.

Eight firefighters were treated, mostly for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.

The Red Cross has reported helping 30 people from eight families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

