VISALIA, Calif. — Prosecutors have added another murder charge against a California serial killing suspect, boosting the number of victims to 13.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said Monday that suspect Joseph DeAngelo was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Claude Snelling, who was shot while stopping the kidnapping of his 16-year-old in Visalia.

The community college teacher was shot in 1975.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said detectives are also confident DeAngelo is a burglar known as the Visalia Ransacker, who struck more than 100 homes in the 1970s in the farming community about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Fresno.

DeAngelo worked as a police officer in nearby Exeter at the time.

The 72-year-old DeAngelo was previously charged in 12 killings throughout the state.

Authorities arrested him in April based on DNA evidence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.