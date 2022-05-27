Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Placeholder while article actions load

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore, prosecutors say. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment, authorities said.

Hagler’s brother found the two Wednesday after calling Hagler and not getting any answer, prosecutors said at the woman’s bond hearing. When he arrived, he found them both unresponsive inside the apartment and phoned another sister, who called 911.

Amaria was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined Amaria died from multiple injuries caused by an assault, including bleeding under her scalp, bleeding on her brain, and injuries from asphyxiation, prosecutors said.

A toxicology report revealed Hagler had PCP in her system.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

“She said that she felt it was their time to go, because they were both born on the 24th,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

Hagler also admitted to drinking bleach that night, but her daughter refused to drink any before Hagler put a plastic bag over Amaria’s head to smother her, prosecutors said.

“This little girl’s last image ... is that of her mother placing a plastic bag around her head to asphyxiate her,” Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad said at Hagler’s initial court hearing Friday.

Ahmad ordered Hagler held without bail.

Hagler works as an occupational therapist and has struggled with depression, Assistant Public Defender Chris Anderson told the judge.

