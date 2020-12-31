“This high-profile trial is unique, and it poses unique health risks,” Frank wrote, pointing to the “larger than usual number of participants” inside the courtroom – including four former Minneapolis police officers charged with Floyd’s murder, their lawyers and dozens of witnesses – as well as the risk of community spread among “large public demonstrations.”

“The costs of a covid-related interruption of the trial are likely to be far higher here than in an ordinary trial,” Frank wrote.

The motion comes as Cahill has scheduled a Jan. 7 hearing on previous defense motions to delay the trial. Attorneys for former officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao accused prosecutors earlier this month of slow-rolling the handoff of key evidence and of turning over material they said was disorganized and riddled with technical issues – claims prosecutors deny.

Robert Paule, an attorney for Thao, has asked Cahill to delay the trial until July. Eric Nelson, an attorney for Chauvin, did not cite a specific date in his request for a delay but pressed for “relief the court deems just.”

Earl Gray, an attorney for former officer Thomas K. Lane, quickly filed an objection to the state’s motion to delay the trial over covid-19 risks. He argued prosecutors, “although all powerful, cannot see into the future” and reminded the court that jury questionnaires have already been sent out.

In their motion Thursday, prosecutors filed an affidavit from Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s covid-19 transition advisory board, detailing the estimated rollout of coronavirus vaccines in coming months and warning of the health risks should the trial move forward in March.

“Even with social distancing measures and mask protocols, an in-person trial in March 2021 that attracts a large number of people who are indoors for prolonged periods of time with public speaking is likely to create a substantial risk of covid-19 transmission,” Emanuel wrote. “Given the high incidence of covid-19 in the community, the trial in this case could become a superspreader event.”

Cahill has already moved to enact some covid-19 safety protocols. Last month, he broke Minnesota court precedent to allowed audio and visual coverage of upcoming trial – citing the limited number of people who will be allowed inside the courtroom because of social distancing.

He has also moved to begin the process of jury selection weeks earlier than usual, as the court seeks to determine whether the four officers charged with Floyd’s killing can receive a fair trial in Minneapolis.

Floyd died May 25 after being handcuffed and pinned facedown on a South Minneapolis street as police investigated a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill that allegedly had been passed at a convenience store. During a struggle, Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old Black man repeatedly said that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis force, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while the other officers at the scene — Thao, Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — were charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.