FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida prosecutors want a deceased serial rapist cleared of a 1983 murder, saying DNA evidence shows the killer was actually a man executed for a similar murder.

Broward County prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to dismiss Ronald Stewart’s 1985 conviction for the murder of 20-year-old Regina Harrison. They say the real killer was Jack Jones, who was executed in 2017 for a 1995 Arkansas murder. Jones also pleaded guilty to a 1991 Fort Lauderdale murder.

Stewart was arrested in 1983 for serial rapes in the Fort Lauderdale area. He pleaded guilty to three and no contest to second-degree murder for Harrison’s slaying and sentenced to 50 years. He died in prison in 2008. Prosecutors say Stewart’s serial rape convictions and the evidence behind them stand.

