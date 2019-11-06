Last week, Tarrant County prosecutors filed a document in state district court in Fort Worth that they called evidence of Tran’s “extraneous offenses, bad acts and bad character.”

Tran was helping another officer who had stopped Terry for a registration violation. Body camera video showed Tran grab the passenger side window as Terry’s sport utility vehicle began to roll away, point his gun into the vehicle and fire.

Tran’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD