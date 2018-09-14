DOVER, Del. — Prosecutors say a Delaware businessman sentenced this week to seven years in prison for selling heroin was motivated by greed.

The News Journal reports prosecutors assert 45-year-old Eric Leonard didn’t fit the typical profile of someone charged with heroin distribution. Many often are poor, had a rough childhood, are young or lack family support. Leonard owned multiple businesses and had started a nonprofit for those recently released from jail.

He was indicted in 2016 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin in February. Federal authorities have seized at least $186,000 in assets from Leonard.

In the sentencing document, Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Weede wrote that Leonard capitalized on the opioid crisis.

Prosecutors asked for nine years, but Leonard and his attorneys argued that he’d accepted responsibility.

