Gillette was stock-piling dangerous explosive materials and an alert from a citizen helped avert a potentially hazardous situation, Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office said in a statement. Delaware is safer because law enforcement ensured that the homemade bombs were never used, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a statement.
If convicted, Gillette faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for each of the first five counts and five years in prison for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.