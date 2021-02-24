By Associated PressFeb. 24, 2021 at 4:33 p.m. UTCTRENTON, N.J. — Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen; rocker to pay $500 fine.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsMost ReadNational1Life amid the ruins of QAnon: ‘I wanted my family back’ 2First migrant facility for children opens under Biden3Critics slam Sen. Ron Johnson for unfounded claim that ‘fake Trump protesters’ led riots: ‘It’s disgraceful’4South Dakota AG pushed by critics to resign over new evidence in fatal car incident: ‘He knew what he hit and he lied’5Oklahoma man accused of triple murder confessed to killing neighbor and cooking her heart ‘with potatoes,’ investigators sayToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy