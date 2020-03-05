“Until recently, the State’s Attorney was unfamiliar with this matter as the charges — like all misdemeanor offenses — were filed directly by police without our review,” Aviva Bowen, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, said in a statement. “Upon reviewing the facts and evidence, we determined the case should not be pursued and are moving to quickly dismiss the charges, so that a grieving mother can mourn the loss of her daughter in peace.”
Jaya Beemon, a nursing student, was buying snacks at a South Side convenience store when three people opened fire into the store, killing her and wounding four other people, according to police.
A $12,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters.
A police spokesman said the department’s chief of operations will review the hospital incident.
