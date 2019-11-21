Her public defender says he’s contesting the case.
Prosecutor pro tem Marie Primm says further evaluation of the evidence prompted the new charge.
The 35-year-old Irsan is one of two people with open cases linked to the homicides. They occurred after Irsan’s sister, Nesreen Irsan, married Coty Beavers, a Christian, and converted from Islam to Christianity.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD