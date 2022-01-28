On Friday, jurors saw a video about breathing difficulties that can occur if a struggling person is face down in the street, which Blackwell said Thao would have seen in 2012. The narrator says that in that position, breathing becomes more difficult if someone is applying weight and pressure, which could lead the person being restrained to struggle more, and lead the officer to apply even more pressure — something that was called a vicious cycle. The narrator says it’s incumbent to get a person into a side position as soon as safely possible.