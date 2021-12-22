But Coleman’s attorney, David Bell, said that he didn’t know what had changed to prevent diversion.
Magistrate Judge James Phelan set a hearing for Jan. 7 to consider the issue and hear the results of a mental health evaluation that he previously ordered. Phelan said Coleman could remain free on bond until the hearing.
The affidavit in the domestic battery case said that the Kansas City, Kansas, Democrat pushed and hit his 18-year-old brother in an Oct. 30 fight. The sergeant said Coleman, who has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women, was “uncooperative” with police and “extremely erratic.”
Several lawmakers have called for Coleman to resign, but no formal action has been taken yet.