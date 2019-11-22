Zuberi has not been charged with bribing witnesses, but prosecutors intend to present the allegations as evidence at his sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors say he also acted as an unregistered agent for Sri Lanka and Turkey and Libyan government officials, as well as a Bahraini national, a Ukraine national and Pakistani nationals.
Zuberi’s attorney declined to comment on the allegations.
