According to Fajardo Orshan and court documents, the employees ordered medical equipment and other supplies such as toilet paper and laundry detergent from the vendors. The vendors would then ship nothing or a partial order, but the employees would mark it in the computer system as fully received.

When the government paid the vendors for the full order, the employees received a kickback, prosecutors allege. The payments to the charged employees ranged from about $2,000 to more than $10,000, documents allege.

“Public officials are not for sale,” Fajardo Orshan said. “Public benefits and public programs cannot be purchased with kickbacks and bribes.”

All 15 defendants have been arrested.

