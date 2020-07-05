In a letter to a judge Sunday, prosecutors said they have communicated with Maxwell’s defense lawyer, who would like a Friday bail hearing after written arguments are submitted by both sides Thursday and Friday.
Prosecutors said they expect the U.S. Marshals Service to transport Maxwell to New York early this week.
Maxwell has been charged with conspiring to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.
