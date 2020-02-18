Watson has been indicted on 15 counts including premeditated murder, rape and escape. He has not entered a plea in the case. Judge Joe Walker set an Oct. 26 trial date.

Watson, 44, was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning when he sexually assaulted and killed corrections administrator Debra Johnson, 64, at her home on the prison grounds that morning, authorities said.

AD

AD

Watson escaped on a tractor, which was left in a cotton field about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the prison, authorities said. Watson was found four days later after an intense manhunt.

The 18,000-acre prison is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Memphis.