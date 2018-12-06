ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new indictment alleges sexual assault was the motive for the killing of a cook at a scenic North Carolina mountain inn last summer.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday they filed a superseding indictment adding two counts of aggravated sexual abuse resulting in death against Derek Shawn Pendergraft. The new indictment also upgrades a murder charge against him to first degree.

Prosecutors say the charges carry a maximum sentence of death.

The indictment says Sara Ellis was killed July 24 in the course of sexual assault by Pendergraft. A defense lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Pendergraft had initially told authorities the two went for a hike near the Pisgah Inn where both worked, and that he lost track of Ellis after she turned back during rain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.