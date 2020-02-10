But prosecutors said Goddard left something behind that allowed authorities to solve the case — a notebook that listed multiple addresses, including one for another home a few miles away that had been burglarized that same day, The Tennessean reported. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, in part, through notes his daughter left in the journal, along with her address.

AD

Goddard was caught on video kicking in the back door of another house the next day, court records state.

He was arrested last week and was being held on a $15,000 bond for felony burglary and theft charges, jail records showed. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.