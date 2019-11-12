But Garcia urged Judge Roy Altman to give Zhang a harsher sentence because she not only lied to agents after gaining admission to the president’s Palm Beach club on March 30 but also about her finances, hiding about $50,000.

The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant is acting as her own attorney and has not filed a sentencing memo. She is jailed without bond and can’t be reached for comment.

