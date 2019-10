According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, Kennedy promised clients political asylum, visas, green cards and even citizenship if they paid a fee. The indictment says Kennedy pocketed the money and never submitted immigration paperwork on behalf of her clients.

Kennedy is charged with five counts of wire fraud. She’s currently out on bond.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Kosky and Kennedy’s attorney, Andrew Grindrod, declined to comment on the indictment.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD