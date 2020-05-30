Video from newsoutlets showed dozen of protesters standing in the highway chanting “no justice, no peace” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”
Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death. His arrest Monday was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
