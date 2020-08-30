Protesters are urging the board to reconsider and allow a limited fall season.
The News Journal in Wilmington reports that about two dozen high-school athletes joined the protest Saturday on Legislative Mall. they said sports could be played safely and discussed the importance sports plays in their lives. Parents said athletics help keep students on track with their academics as well.
The rally was organized by the Delaware HS Athletes Parents Group, a Facebook group that has grown to more than 3,300 members.
