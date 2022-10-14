Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas

“The Gateway Bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville (Texas) has been closed due to a protest,” according to a statement on social media by the U.S. Consulate General in the nearby Mexican city.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.

“U.S. gov. employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice,” according to the statement, which did not describe the nature of the protest.