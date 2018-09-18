MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters gathered at the scene where officers in Tennessee shot a man who remains in critical condition.

Citing a Memphis police tweet, news outlets report an armed man fled on foot during a traffic stop Monday, and was shot following a confrontation. At the scene, Janice Banks identified the man as her son, 25-year-old Martavious Banks.

Protesters disputed the official account, asserting he was shot in the back and questioning whether he fired a gun. They asked why the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wasn’t looking into the shooting, suggesting a cover-up. Police say the TBI isn’t involved because Banks didn’t die.

Police haven’t disclosed the names, races and number of officers who opened fire.

Around midnight, a small group remained. Maj. Doreen Shelton told officers to leave, saying police were just “aggravating them.”

