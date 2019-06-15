WOODS CROSS, Utah — Dozens of protesters have gathered outside a police agency in northern Utah to demand the firing of an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child last week.

Organizers of the demonstration outside police headquarters in Woods Cross north of Salt Lake City said Friday they believe the child was targeted because he is black.

The officer’s actions drew criticism after Jerri Hrubes said a white officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ, while he played on his grandmother’s front lawn on June 6.

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe has said the officer used good judgment and mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of armed suspects.

An attorney for the city said Friday the Utah Department of Public Safety will investigate the case.

