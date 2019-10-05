That’s according to Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Toese was later booked into the Multnomah County jail on a pair of outstanding warrants.

Toese, who is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) and 265 pounds (120 kilograms), gained notoriety as a member of the right-wing groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys who fought left-wing activists and others during demonstrations in Portland.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Weisberg said.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

