Percentage point change in the public-sector unionization rate in the 11 months after the June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling undoing mandatory union fees compared to the rate in the same period before that decision:
STATE THAT HAD MANDATORY AGENCY FEES
Alaska: -3%
California: -0.9%
Connecticut: 1.6%
Delaware: -5.3%
District of Columbia: -6.5%
Hawaii: 1.9%
Illinois: -7.6%
Maine: 0.2%
Maryland: 3.7%
Massachusetts: 1.1%
Michigan: -4.2%
Minnesota: 5.3%
Missouri: 6%
Montana: -0.4%
New Hampshire: 0.8%
New Jersey: -0.16%
New Mexico: -4.2%
New York: -3.3%
Ohio: -1.7%
Oregon: -1.3%
Pennsylvania: 0.5%
Rhode Island: 2.5%
Vermont: -0.2%
Washington: 4%
Wisconsin: -1.1%
Total: -1%
___
STATES WITHOUT MANATORY AGENCY FEES
Alabama: 1.1%
Arizona: 3.6%
Arkansas: 0.7%
Colorado: 1.6%
Florida: 0.9%
Georgia: -0.2%
Idaho: 0.4%
Indiana: -4.1%
Iowa: -0.6%
Kansas: 2.5%
Kentucky: -6.9%
Louisiana: 1.9%
Mississippi: -0.3%
Nebraska: 2.0%
Nevada: -5.1%
North Carolina: 0.6%
North Dakota: -0.6%
Oklahoma: 3.8%
South Carolina: -0.9%
South Dakota: -1.3%
Tennessee: -2.1%
Texas: -2.4%
Utah: 3.6%
Virginia: -1.5%
West Virginia: -1.5%
Wyoming: 1.5%
Total: -0.2%
___
Source: Analysis of U.S. Census data for The Associated Press by David Macpherson, chairman of the Trinity University Department of Economics.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.