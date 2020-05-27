“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she says as she dials.

With the video came the public outrage: another episode of #LivingWhileBlack — another black resident threatened with law enforcement intervention by another white neighbor in another liberal bastion of diversity.

She was letting him know that she intended to “use police power to enforce the racial order,” said Paul Butler, a Georgetown University law professor, and a former prosecutor, who specializes in criminal law and race relations law. “She summoned a whole tragic history of white women falsely accusing black men, and she did all of that just because he was impertinent enough to ask her to put a dog on a leash.”

Cooper issued an apology Tuesday, and her firm said it had terminated her. She could not be reached for comment.

“At first blush, it does not appear there is any intent to make a false report. Nevertheless, we are looking into it at this time,” Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a New York police spokesperson.

The trend of such incidents has led to a flurry of legislation that seeks to punish police calls that make false or trumped-up allegations, particularly against people of color.

Four states — New Jersey, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington — have recently considered bills that would criminalize calling the police when crimes haven’t occurred, some specifying calls that “unlawfully discriminate” or target “protected classes.”

Two states have passed laws. Oregon’s took effect Jan. 1 and Washington’s law takes effect on June 11.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed the measure on April 3, as his state was in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, after the state House and Senate passed it unanimously. False reporting of a crime is generally a “gross misdemeanor,” but the new law will elevate the crime to a felony under specific circumstances, such as if someone is killed.

Instead of a mere inconvenience, lawmakers wrote in the bill that false reporting has been “weaponized” and often against “protected classes.”

Much of the legislation was filed in response to viral videos documenting egregious encounters: the white woman who called the police on black people for having a barbecue; the golf course that called the police on a group of black female golfers who, it said, were not playing quickly enough; the white woman who assaulted a black teenager at a pool; the expulsion of two black men from a Starbucks.

In one especially notorious encounter, police in 2009 arrested a distinguished black Harvard professor, Henry Louis Gates Jr., at his own home, after a white woman called the police to report a possible break-in. Images of Gates in handcuffs spurred President Barack Obama to weigh in on systemic racism just months after he took office as the first black president.

New York State Assemblyman Felix W. Ortiz (D-Brooklyn) on Wednesday revived a bill he first proposed in 2018 to add a hate-crime enhancement to the charge of fabricating a criminal report if bias is involved.

The hate-crime enhancement, when applied to other criminal charges like murder or assault, can render a more severe sentence.

Ortiz conceived of the legislation after hearing about false reports against people of color around the country, including when a Minnesota woman falsely accused four black teenagers of holding knives and carrying out an assault.

The proposal gained momentum in Albany after the Central Park encounter went public, with a member of the state Senate agreeing to sponsor the parallel version of the legislation.

The bill would need to be passed in both houses of the legislature and would need the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), whose office has been consumed by its response to the pandemic and a phased reopening of businesses.

The goal, Ortiz said, “is to create and bring awareness to people that this is something that is unacceptable.”

Other jurisdictions have made similar efforts, including a city ordinance passed last year in Grand Rapids, Mich., which created a $500 civil infraction for “knowingly or recklessly” reporting someone to the police on the sole basis of their race, gender or other bias. The city has yet to levy the charge.

Oregon’s law allows people to seek financial damages for reasons such as emotional distress brought on by such calls placed to police.

The law aims to prevent the actions of those who would try to use the police to “unlawfully discriminate against the other person,” its text says. State Rep. Janelle Bynum (D), together with two other black lawmakers, proposed the legislation after she said a white resident called 911 while she was out campaigning.

Butler and other legal experts said such charges, including a hate-crime enhancement, can be a double-edged sword.

“Harsh criminal justice policies rarely work to the advantage of black and Latinx minorities,” he said.

Prosecutors also often decline to levy hate-crime enhancements — even when they are an option — because it can be difficult to prove racial bias.

More problematic, legal experts say, is that police still have the broad authority to detain people if they are called to a scene. Besides passing laws to punish racist 911 callers, some scholars have suggested reducing police powers to prevent the harm associated with false arrests.

“If there’s no videotape and police have to choose who they want to believe, there’s a lot of discretion that police exercise,” said Sarah A. Seo, an associate professor at the University of Iowa College of Law.

In addition to putting a reported suspect’s life at risk, a call to the police can create a host of other dangers that are difficult to monitor, Seo said. A landlord faced with the choice between renting an apartment to someone with an arrest on his record and someone without might select the one without.

“An arrest record can do a lot of damage,” she said. “It affects employment, admissions for schools, housing, all sorts of things.”

A close, if uncomfortable, examination of racism’s prevalence — including in such supposed liberal bastions like New York City, and among liberal whites, might be more fruitful, said Brian Levin, a criminologist who directs the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino.

“Amy Cooper won’t do this again. But the next Amy Cooper is going to be influenced by the same influences, and the same impulses,” he said. “We need to have conversations . . . Most people who commit hate crimes are not hardcore skinheads and Klan people. And I think what it shows is that when people are under stress, this latent racism will become operational.”

