NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Delaware charter school focused on preparing students for public safety careers has abruptly shut its doors.

News outlets report the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security announced its closure on Tuesday, nearly a month into the school year and just days before the Sept. 30 public school enrollment deadline.

The school, which graduated its first class in 2015, has struggled with enrollment and maintaining academic standards. The Delaware Department of Education had put the school on probation in March.

A letter to “cadets,” families and faculties announcing the decision says the board hoped to enroll more than 200 students this year, but 30 never showed up for classes. The letter also cited “unexpected downturns” in finances. Head of school Margie Lopez-Waite says the deficit is more than $500,000.

