Delaware has recorded a total of 3,397 in-person contagious cases among students this school year. That figure amounts to 2.4% of all public school students. Another 665 cases have been reported among staff.
The data is for all of Delaware’s public schools. That includes 19 districts and 23 charter schools that are part of the public school system.
Health officials define in-person contagious cases as persons who were present at school as far back as 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms (or test date if no symptoms). The source of infection cannot be attributed to schools. And it is not known that they are the source of infection to others in schools.