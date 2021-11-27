DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s K-12 public schools are continuing to report less than 300 COVID-19 cases that are deemed as being in-person and contagious.

The Delaware State News reported this week that the numbers remained under the 300 mark for the fifth consecutive week.

The data was released Wednesday by the Delaware Division of Public Health. The agency said that there were 298 cases for students. That represents 0.21% of the estimated 141,040 public school students. The week’s numbers were slightly up from 0.17% — or 243 cases — from the previous week.

Delaware has recorded a total of 3,397 in-person contagious cases among students this school year. That figure amounts to 2.4% of all public school students. Another 665 cases have been reported among staff.

The data is for all of Delaware’s public schools. That includes 19 districts and 23 charter schools that are part of the public school system.

Health officials define in-person contagious cases as persons who were present at school as far back as 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms (or test date if no symptoms). The source of infection cannot be attributed to schools. And it is not known that they are the source of infection to others in schools.