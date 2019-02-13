DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana authorities are repeating their call for the public to keep passing on tips in the slayings of two teenage girls killed during a hiking trip , saying the next tip could help solve the crime.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail William vanished on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged, wooded area.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said Wednesday during a briefing on the crime’s 2-year anniversary that the double-slaying remains under active investigation. He urged the public to keep providing authorities with tips.

McLeland says some 38,000 tips have been received to date, but the next tip “could be the missing piece that ties everything together.”

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537, Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413. State Police website on Delphi killings: http://www.in.gov/isp/delphi.htm

