A second publisher plans to release the Impeachment Report in book form, and this edition will feature a defense of President Donald Trump.

Skyhorse announced Tuesday that “The Impeachment Report: The House Intelligence Committee’s Report on the Trump-Ukraine Investigation, with House Republicans’ Rebuttal” will come out Dec. 24. The book will include an introduction by attorney Alan Dershowitz, a leading critic of the efforts to remove from Trump from office over his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine into helping his re-election campaign.