Last week, Random House announced that it was publishing an edition of the report, featuring an introduction by the Pulitzer Prize winning historian Jon Meacham.
Because government releases are not copyrighted, anyone can issue the impeachment report. A handful of self-published editions are already being offered on Amazon.com.
Skyhorse was among several publishers who released bestselling versions of “The Mueller Report.”
