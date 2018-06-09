NEW YORK

Puerto Rican parade

to focus on hurricane

There will be floats, musicians and brightly colored costumes when the Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way along Fifth Avenue on Sunday, as there always are.

But amid all the fun and celebration, organizers and participants want to keep a spotlight on something serious — that months after Hurricane Maria roared across Puerto Rico, and as the next hurricane season arrives, the U.S. island territory is still struggling.

“This is a year where Puerto Rico has been devastated,” said Louis Maldonado, chairman of the board that oversees the parade and its affiliated events. “We need to keep that part of the conversation.”

Those watching the parade in person will see that in the marching contingents, including one made up of people who are on the U.S. mainland only because they were displaced from their homes on the island, he said. The parade will also honor first responders and others who stepped up to help with both emergency efforts and ongoing recovery work.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Utility caused fires in

wine country, officials say

A dozen wildfires that burned thousands of homes in California’s wine country and killed at least 15 people in October were started by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and utility poles, state fire officials said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released its investigation Friday for some of the wind-driven fires that ravaged Mendocino, Humboldt, Butte, Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties.

Falling trees and tree limbs hitting power lines were the most common cause, but one fire erupted after PG&E tried to reenergize a downed line, investigators found.

In eight fires there was “evidence of alleged violations of state law” by the utility and those cases have been referred to county prosecutors for review, according to the forestry department.

PG&E said in a statement that the company thinks its “overall programs met our state’s high standards” for maintaining electrical equipment. The utility said it inspects its 2 million power poles regularly and prunes about 1.4 million trees a year. But “years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead trees have created a ‘new normal’ for our state” that has increased the number of large wildfires and the length of the wildfire season, the utility said.

— Associated Press

Earthquake rattles parts of Oklahoma, Kansas:The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of northern Oklahoma and neighboring Kansas. Geologists said the earthquake was recorded at 8:59 a.m. Saturday about 16 miles east of Cherokee, about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of five miles.

— Associated Press