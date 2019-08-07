Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico’s governor last week, speaks during a press conference at the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. After a sustained protest movement led to the resignation of the previous governor, the island's 3.2 million people now await the final outcome of the constitutional deadlock pitting Puerto Rico's Senate against Pedro Pierluisi. (Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP)

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the island’s new governor was sworn in on unconstitutional grounds, creating further political chaos in a U.S. territory that has faced weeks of uncertainty over its leadership.

The ruling clears the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez Garced to become governor. Vázquez Garced, who faces widespread mistrust from Puerto Ricans and previously said she did not want the job, released a statement Wednesday saying she will assume the position of governor, given the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Puerto Rico needs certainty and stability,” Vázquez Garced said. “Our actions will be directed to that end and will always be first.”

Before he resigned on Friday in response to massive protests, embattled former governor Ricardo Rosselló appointed Pedro Pierluisi as secretary of state, the next in line for the governor’s seat. But only Puerto Rico’s House approved Pierluisi’s nomination before he was sworn in as governor on Friday.

Rosselló and Pierluisi pointed to a portion of a law of succession, amended in 2005, that permits a secretary of state to become governor without confirmation from both the House and the Senate.

On Sunday, Puerto Rico’s Senate filed a lawsuit challenging Pierluisi’s swearing in. The Supreme Court unanimously sided with the Senate, ruling that the 2005 amendment was unconstitutional. The order will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, one of the leading opponents of Pierluisi’s swearing in, celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement.

“With absolute LEGITIMACY, we will find REAL PEACE AND STABILITY,” Rivera Schatz said, arguing that the decision marks an end to the leadership associated with Rosselló’s political scandal. “NOW is when it is really finished,” he said.

Rosselló announced late last month that he would resign on Aug. 2, following a political scandal triggered by a leaked chat that contained offensive messages about his opponents and Hurricane Maria victims. The comments set off 13 consecutive days of demonstrations on the island and prompted several of Rosselló’s aides to step down.

But as soon as Rosselló said he would resign, protesters began targeting Vázquez Garced, who faces accusations that she mishandled prosecution of members of Rosselló’s New Progressive Party, to which she belongs.