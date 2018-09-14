A fire official watches as water is pumped from a reservoir where a dam came close to overflowing in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Honolulu officials say they may need to evacuate 10,000 people from a residential neighborhood if water in the reservoir continues to rise after heavy rains from a tropical storm. (Caleb Jones/Associated Press)

HONOLULU — Workers continue to pump water out of a Honolulu dam after heavy rains prompted an evacuation warning.

Officials warned Thursday 10,000 people may need to evacuate if water continued to rise after heavy rains from a tropical storm. Later in the day, they said the century-old reservoir wasn’t in immediate danger of collapsing.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply spokeswoman Kathleen Elliot-Pahinui said Friday pumping will be ongoing through the weekend and into next week as needed. She says workers always aim to keep water levels low well before any storm hits.

Water levels in Nuuanu Dam No. 1 rose rapidly during the storm.

There was intermittent rain in the area Friday morning. Meteorologists say there will be passing showers in the coming days, but heavy rains aren’t likely.

