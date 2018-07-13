LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.

Judge Clifford Klein on Friday narrowed the case down to a man who says he’s the cult leader’s grandson and a memorabilia collector who was pen pals with Manson.

The fight over the estate has evolved since Manson died in November at 83. He was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

Clifford dismissed the cases of Matthew Lentz, a musician who says he was fathered by Manson at a 1967 orgy, and Michael Brunner, whose mother was a member of the “Manson family.”

Lentz had asked for more time to find a lawyer, but Clifford said he blew several deadlines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.