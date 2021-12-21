ALMODÓVAR: This has come to me with maturity, in cinematographic terms and also in personal terms. It’s been some time since I’ve been wanting to make a movie about the mass graves, which Spanish cinema has not really touched on. One of the things that really struck me was when in about 2013, 2014 some UN rapporteurs came to take a look on the ground at what was happening in Spain. They were very struck by the fact that it was the great-grandchildren who were the ones demanding that we look at this problem of the past. Spain has a very bad relationship with the past. For the 40 years after the war, there was this almost pathological fear to speak of the war. There was this silence that enshrouded Spain. It’s a generation born during democracy that are asking for the graves to be exhumed.