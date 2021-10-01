CHARLAMAGNE: I was like “He’s got a fight to sell. We got a fight to sell. He’s trying to get people to tune in. We’re trying to get people to tune in.” There was nothing to it other than I’m trying to beat all of these people to the punch, trying to get Floyd to come read. When I say immediately, I felt regret. I immediately felt bad. Nobody pressed me. I didn’t get in no trouble. That was me as a man like “That was (explicit) up.” Especially when I started seeing all these people started hitting me up on social media saying it triggered (them). Someone told me that they used to get called in class to read. I didn’t realize there was so many people out there who had that struggle. That was definitely one of those moments of regret.