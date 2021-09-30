DUCOURNAU: I’m not sure I’ve quite processed it yet and I’m pretty sure I never will. Somehow, I hope I never will. You just have to keep working. It’s kind of changed my sense of temporality. I’m 37 and this is not a prize — if you ever dream of receiving it — that you imagine receiving at 37. On the spot, it was an eruption of so many feelings that I never had in my life. When I was on stage, it was like my body was open to a form of time and history, and I really felt there was something happening through me and through my film. But also beyond me and beyond my film that put me in touch with progress and the future. That felt incredibly good. It wasn’t just me on the stage with my actors. It was the third one, the fourth one, the fifth one after that. How maybe we were entering an era where things would be more equal in acknowledging of the work of people beyond their gender.