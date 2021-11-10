BECERRA: I think the transition happened when I got to a point where making the videos, which fascinated me but was a lot of work, was not filling me. It was not something I wanted to do all my life. So I reached a point where I was 17, 18 years old, that I said: “I’m investing a lot of time in this and I really want to be a singer, I want to make my music, write my own songs.” I thought: “Thank God I am well known with what I do and I feel that the audience that has supported me a lot and that also supported my music,” because at the same time that I was making my videos, I had released three songs, I was doing covers, and people also knew me for that.