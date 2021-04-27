Jordan: There’s a business behind this, as well. A lot of people don’t understand the nuances of how movies get made — what (intellectual property) is at what studio, what IP is available, the value of a reboot versus doing something without that title. There’s a lot of different factors to consider when you remake a movie or you do a movie. People would be surprised that race is very low on the totem pole when it comes to making some of those decisions. A lot of people speculate on these movie choices but what I pay attention to is: I really like the movie. The character’s interesting. It’s entertaining and I’m going to have fun making it. And representation is important. Somebody like myself playing a character like that in a world like that is also very progressive and entertaining. It’s a nuanced decision to develop movies like that. Sometimes it’s not that simple. Other times, it’s not that complicated, either.